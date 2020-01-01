close
New Year’s Chinese lanterns may have sparked Germany’s Krefeld Zoo fire that killed 30 animals

Police in western Germany have said that a Chinese lantern released during New Year’s Eve celebrations may have caused a fire in a zoo that killed more than 30 animals.The fire burned down Krefeld Zoo’s Great Ape House, killing primates including chimpanzees, orangutans and two elderly gorillas.“It is the worst day in the history of Krefeld Zoo,” the zoo’s director Wolfgang Dressen told reporters on Wednesday.The incident was an “inconceivable tragedy,” the zoo wrote on Facebook. “Our worst…



