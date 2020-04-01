New Year Wuhan lockdown gave rest of China more time to prepare for coronavirus crisis: researchers







The lockdown of Wuhan, China’s Covid-19 epicentre, in late January may have prevented 744,000 cases in the rest of the country by mid-February, research shows.The Wuhan shutdown delayed the arrival time of the deadly disease in other cities by almost three days on average, research in the journal Science found.The investigation published on Tuesday was led by Tian Huaiyu of the State Key Laboratory of Remote Sensing Science, College of Global Change and Earth System Science at Beijing Normal…







