close
ASIAN (E)

New Year 2020: Asia celebrates new decade despite protests, bush fires and volcano warnings

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 26 views
7ddba442-2c11-11ea-8334-1a17c6a14ef4_image_hires_053247.jpg




Revellers around the globe are bidding farewell to a decade that will be remembered for a raft of massive changes.A look at how Asia ushered in 2020 and the new decade:Hong KongRevellers as well as pro-democracy protesters flocked to sites across Hong Kong to usher in 2020.The semi-autonomous toned down New Year’s celebrations amid the months-long demonstrations, which have repeatedly sparked pitched battles with police.A fireworks display that traditionally lights up famed Victoria Harbor was…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response