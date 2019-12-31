New Year 2020: Asia celebrates new decade despite protests, bush fires and volcano warnings







Revellers around the globe are bidding farewell to a decade that will be remembered for a raft of massive changes.A look at how Asia ushered in 2020 and the new decade:Hong KongRevellers as well as pro-democracy protesters flocked to sites across Hong Kong to usher in 2020.The semi-autonomous toned down New Year’s celebrations amid the months-long demonstrations, which have repeatedly sparked pitched battles with police.A fireworks display that traditionally lights up famed Victoria Harbor was…







