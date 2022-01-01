New US defence law calls for stronger Taiwan ties, but US President Joe Biden must walk a tightrope





Military exchanges between Taiwan and the United States are expected to increase in both level and scope this year with both Congress and the White house supporting the island in strengthening its defences in the face of growing threats from Beijing.But although the 2022 US National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) calls for Taiwan to be invited to this summer’s Rim of the Pacific exercises – the world’s largest international maritime military drill – the prospects for its participation are not…







Source link