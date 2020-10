81.8% of software and app development companies reported an increase in demand for at least one area of their services. DesignRush’s new report shows the effect of the global COVID-19 crisis on the…

(PRWeb October 21, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_research_shows_impact_of_global_pandemic_on_demand_for_web_design_software_and_app_development_services_designrush/prweb17486470.htm





Source link