ODU, a worldwide leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance connector solutions and cable assemblies, is introducing to the market ODU SPC 16, the robust single power connector solution.

(PRWeb July 10, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_odu_spc_16_single_power_connector_for_high_power_applications/prweb17246514.htm





Source link