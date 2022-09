New Metaverse Track at O3DCon to Tackle Big Questions and Practical…





Featuring 12 newly added sessions, the O3DCon metaverse track will address how open source software and standards can help close the gaps between current challenges and future promise of technology

(PRWeb September 12, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_metaverse_track_at_o3dcon_to_tackle_big_questions_and_practical_applications_of_emerging_graphical_technology/prweb18891315.htm





Source link