New Intellistat Ion Air Gun for Static Elimination in Sensitive…





EXAIR's patented Intellistat® Ion Air Gun is a handheld and lightweight solution to static elimination in clean processes or sensitive assembly work such as scientific and electronic test…

(PRWeb March 10, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_intellistat_ion_air_gun_for_static_elimination_in_sensitive_processes/prweb17787524.htm





Source link