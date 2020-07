New Information Governance Certification Launched by CIGO Association





The Certified Information Governance Officers Association has launched a new certification for InfoGov and Compliance professionals, the Certified IG Officer (CIGO) credential.

(PRWeb July 23, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_information_governance_certification_launched_by_cigo_association/prweb17273285.htm





Source link