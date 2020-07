In just the month of June, New Horizons placed 20 graduates in new, high-demand positions in the IT industry.

(PRWeb July 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_horizons_computer_learning_centers_helps_bridge_employment_gap_by_placing_new_graduates_in_high_demand_positions_amid_pandemic/prweb17256430.htm





Source link