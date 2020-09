Technica releases new family of Aluminum and Copper coated Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG) Sensors that are small, hermetically sealed, and resistant to high temperatures, expanding its family of metal…

(PRWeb September 04, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_aluminum_and_copper_coated_fiber_bragg_grating_fbg_sensors_for_industrial_optical_sensing_applications/prweb17370341.htm





Source link