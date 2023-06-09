Nevada Man Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail for Fatal Car Accident that Killed Paiute Filmmaker Myron Dewey

NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)Nevada Man Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail for Fatal Car Accident that Killed Paiute Filmmaker Myron DeweyNATIVE AMERICANS(ET) by comredg on June 9, 2023 add comment 25 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Schurz, NEV. —John Walsh was sentenced in Nye County, Nev., on Tuesday, June 6, to 30 days in the Nye County Jail for a car accident that left Paiute journalist Myron Dewey dead at 49. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article ¡Deme 5 de cucarachas con arañas! Todo sobre la Feria del Taco 2023 en CDMX next article Re: The US' double standards towards Iran and Israel The author comredg you might also like Not Invisible Act Hearing Gathers Testimony on MMIP Cases DHS Launches Major Effort To Stem Human Trafficking In Indigenous Communities NCAI Mid Year Underway on Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Homelands MMIP Red Dress Installation Vandalized in Alaska Multiple People Injured After SUV Drives Into Native American Parade In New Mexico Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email