Netflix pulls out of ‘Bright’ sequel starring Will Smith







The disgraced Will Smith continues to lose promising film and television projects. Moreover, it became known that streaming Netflix decided to abandon the production of the second part of the fantastic action movie ” Bright ” with the participation of the actor.

According to Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw, who reacted to an article about delays in the National Geographic Project that included Will Smith, Netflix has chosen to discontinue Bright 2. Slap the host Chris Rock. The reason for the cancellation is not yet known.

Recall that earlier, Louis Leterrier, the creator of such films as ” The Incredible Hulk ” and ” Illusion of Deception, “was mentioned as the director of the sequel. In the summer of 2021, it was reported that the script had already been fully completed and approved, and the leading actors were ready to return to the set.

It also became known that the National Geographic division of Walt Disney Co. postponed the production of a nature documentary series called “Pole to Pole,” in which Will Smith was supposed to visit the North and South Poles.

Filming of the series, the third in a row, filmed by the actor for the studio, was supposed to begin in three weeks. Instead, according to a source familiar with the company’s plans, who asked not to be named, the project has been frozen until at least autumn.

Previously, several projects with the participation of the actor were postponed or canceled altogether. The reasons are not named directly, but it is obvious that this was due to the scandal at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Bright launched negative reviews from critics, many of whom cited his flawed script, bizarre story, and heavy-handed metaphors that led to an uninteresting and contradictory narrative. Even so, the audience enjoyed the film as it became one of Netflix’s most-watched original films just months after its release.







Source link