NetActuate joins InterLAN-IX and adds new Tier 1 connectivity in their Bucharest, Romania data center to improve network latency and reliability for European end users.

(PRWeb October 30, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/netactuate_adds_connectivity_to_bucharest_romania_data_center_and_joins_interlan_internet_exchange/prweb17515411.htm





Source link