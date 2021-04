NerdVision’s debugging platform launches an IDE plugin on the…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/nerdvisions_debugging_platform_launches_an_ide_plugin_on_the_jetbrains_marketplace_that_reduces_developers_mttr_on_errors/prweb17826745.htm

NerdVisions production debugging consolidates developer activities and eliminating jumps from IDEs to APM solutions.