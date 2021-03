Certrec, a leading regulatory compliance provider for NRC and NERC compliance welcomes Dave Thomas as Senior Compliance Analyst on its Office of NERC Compliance (ONC) team.

(PRWeb March 04, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/nerc_compliance_expert_dave_thomas_joins_certrecs_office_of_nerc_compliance_team/prweb17768133.htm





Source link