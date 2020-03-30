Nepali asylum seeker gets two months in jail for stealing rice packets from Hong Kong store







A Nepali asylum seeker who stole six packets of rice from a Hong Kong supermarket with another man has been jailed for two months amid a food shortage scare caused by the coronavirus pandemic.West Kowloon Court heard Raj Sharma, 21, admitted to stealing the rice “out of greed” after a security guard caught him carrying two packets out of Aeon Store in Whampoa last Friday.But Sharma told investigators it was not his idea to commit the theft, and that he was “invited” to take part and deliver the…







Source link