Neil Young says Trump's use of songs at Mount Rushmore 'not OK with me'





Singer objects to playing of Like a Hurricane and Rockin’ in the Free World and says he stands with Lakota Sioux protesters

After two of his songs were used by Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore on Friday, Neil Young had a simple message for the president: “This is not OK with me.”

Like a Hurricane and Rockin’ in the Free World were played before the president appeared in South Dakota, for an incendiary speech in which Trump claimed US history was under siege from “far-left fascism”.

