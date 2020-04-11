NDN Collective Announces $10 Million COVID-19 Response Project for Indigenous People

Published April 10, 2020

RAPID CITY, S.D. — NDN Collective, Inc. announced a new project Thursday that will provide grants, communication and strategic support to tribal nations, Indigenous-led organizations and individuals providing essential services to Indian Country.

The Rapid City, S.D.-based nonprofit organization said the $10 million, multi-phased project has been launched with an initial investment of $3.5 million from NDN’s partners. NDN Collective is actively seeking additional resources to bolster immediate on-the-ground responses and long-term emergency, transition and recovery planning.

The response project is designed to provide quick-response resources to Indigenous communities bracing from economic impacts, stresses to public services and combating the spread of misinformation due to COVID-19. Funding will be made for those in Indian Country for:

Medical supplies

Food delivery

Youth and / or Elder care

Educational Access

Shelter and Housing

Economic Relief

Social – Emotional Support

Cultural, Ceremonial, Spirit-Aligned Support

Information and Communications — Access to accurate information; Radio/T.V., Internet

“NDN realizes that Native Nations will experience unique impacts and challenges with the COVID19 crisis, in no small part due to the current reality and history of social, economic and political disenfranchisement of our people,” NDN President and CEO Nick Tilsen said in a statement. “While our elected Tribal officials navigate the crisis and lead their respective communities, NDN is doing our part to coordinate resources and offer our assistance during these unprecedented times.”

Initially, the Response Project will concentrate on supporting tribal essential services to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in tribal communities while awaiting resources from the federal stimulus package to reach tribes and Indigenous urban communities.

“While the federal stimulus package has some great resources that will soon be available for tribes and tribal serving organizations, many frontline groups, rural and understaffed Tribes will be at a disadvantage to gain access to those resources,” said Michael Johnson, collective director of advancement for NDN. “NDN’s Project is meant to bolster and support existing services and make sure that our people have access to essential services during this time.”

Through this project, NDN is prioritizing requests that demonstrate experience and capability and can detail the effect of immediate response planning, access to expanded health care services, adequate housing, and additional food and supplies that will benefit their communities.

