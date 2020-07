Navitas GaN IC Drives OPPO's New Generation of Fast Charging





The 5Mu GaNFast IC is shipped to the Top Global Mobile Phone Manufacturer

(PRWeb July 29, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/navitas_gan_ic_drives_oppo_s_new_generation_of_fast_charging/prweb17285691.htm





