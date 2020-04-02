Navajo Nation Update: 40 New Cases Reported – Brings Total to 214 Confirmed of COVID-19 Cases

Published April 1, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has 214 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 40 from Tuesday, the Navajo Nation reported Wednesday evening.

There remains a total of seven confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.

“We’re two weeks into this pandemic and we need many more test kits, we need testing labs in our communities so we can get results much quicker. The public needs to be mindful that these numbers are going to continue to increase if every family, every individual does not follow the advice of health care experts. We’re working around the clock to get the word out, but ultimately, it’s the decision of every individual. Stay home, stay safe, save lives!” President Jonathan Nez said.

The 214 cases include the following counties on the Navajo Nation:

Navajo County, AZ: 97

Apache County, AZ: 22

Coconino County, AZ: 49

McKinley County, NM: 14

San Juan County, NM: 22

Cibola County, NM: 3

San Juan County, UT: 7

On Tuesday, President Nez issued another Executive Order extending the closure of the Executive Branch until April 26, except for essential personnel to continue essential services. The order also urged the Navajo Nation Board of Education to close schools on the Navajo Nation for the remainder of the academic year. The Navajo Nation Board of Education voted 8-0 to approve a resolution directing the closure of schools for the rest of the school year.

The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. until further notice. The curfew does not apply to essential employees reporting to or from duty, with official identification and/or a letter of designation from their essential business employer on official letterhead which includes a contact for verification.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.