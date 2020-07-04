Navajo Nation Under Lockdown during 4th of July Weekend

Published July 4, 2020

5,527 recoveries, 64 new cases, and four more deaths reported as 57-hour weekend lockdown set to take effect

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 64 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 375.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,527 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 58,145 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,733.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,973

Crownpoint Service Unit: 664

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 487

Gallup Service Unit: 1,288

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,094

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,247

Tuba City Service Unit: 673

Winslow Service Unit: 303

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Police Department and the New Mexico National Guard will enforce the 57-hour weekend lockdown, which begins on Friday, July 3 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, July 6 at 5:00 a.m. This will be the first of three weekend lockdowns to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

“Our numbers would be much higher without the weekend lockdowns and without the mask requirement — we have the data to support it. We are following the advice of our Nation’s health care experts and it has led to the flattening of the curve. Please be safe, make smart decisions for yourselves and your families, and stay home this holiday weekend. As the First Americans, let us remember our military men and women, police officers, fire fighters, nurses, EMT’s, and many others in prayer as we celebrate our freedom,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Nez-Lizer Administration reminds the public that there is a stage 2 fire restriction in place that prohibits the use of fireworks, open fires, and trash burning to prevent more wildfires. On Friday, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 reported that the Wood Springs 2 Fire has grown to 11,857 acres and is now 17-percent contained.

_________________________________________________________________

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

_________________________________________________________________

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19