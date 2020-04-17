Navajo Nation Surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll at 41

Published April 16, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Coronavirus cases across the Navajo Nation have reached 1,042 confirmed, with 41 deaths, according to numbers supplied by the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center on Thursday evening.

There were three additional deaths between Wednesday and Thursday and 121 new cases.

The increase of 121 new confirmed cases represents the largest single-day increase since the first cases were reported on March 17, 2020.

The report also includes 3,440 total negative test results as of Thursday. There is now a total of 41 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.

The 1,042 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 306

Apache County, AZ: 14

Coconino County, AZ: 199

McKinley County, NM: 203

San Juan County, NM: 140

Cibola County, NM: 13

San Juan County, UT: 12

Socorro County, NM: 10

Sandoval County, NM: 12

On Thursday, the Navajo Nation issued a new Public Health Emergency Order, extending the 57-hour weekend curfew for two additional weekends in the month of April and closing essential businesses during weekend curfews due to community spread of COVID-19. The first weekend curfew will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17 and ends on Monday, April 20 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT). The second weekend curfew will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24 and ends on Monday, April 27 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT).

“Now is the time to prepare for the weekend curfew. If you have everything you need, stay home. If you need groceries, medication, or other essential items, send one person to the store or where ever they need to go and please use masks and protective gloves and wash or sanitize your hands as much as possible,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said, who also noted that another Public Health Emergency Order will be issued to require anyone who enters a public facility to wear a protective mask and gloves before entering to help prevent the spread of the virus.

During a live Facebook update on Wednesday, President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer urged members of the Navajo Nation to be prudent with their stimulus funds and to save as much as possible due to the uncertainties of the ongoing pandemic.

“We urge everyone to stay local as much as possible. Please utilize local Navajo businesses as much as possible – they might not offer all of the products you need, but please consider buying local before traveling to border towns and putting yourselves at greater risk due to greater exposure to others. We will win this fight with COVID-19, but we have to do it together and everyone must be a part of the process,” Navajo Nation Vice President Lizer said

The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and Navajo Police continue to issue citations for curfew violators. President Nez and Vice President Lizer will host another online Town Hall to share COVID-19 updates beginning at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) on Thursday on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

