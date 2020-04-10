Navajo Nation Reports Largest Single-day Increase of COVID-19 Cases: Total Cases Now 558 with Two More Deaths

Breaking News

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation reported 70 new cases of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) on Thursday evening bring the total to 558 cases. It was the largest single-day increase since the first two cases were reported on March 17.

There were two news deaths announced which brings the death toll to 22.

The report also includes 2,381 total negative test results as of Thursday. There is now a total of 22 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation, the country’s largest Indian reservaton in the country, has more confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19 than these seven states: Alaska, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Hawaii or West Virginia.

The 558 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 222

Apache County, AZ: 59

Coconino County, AZ: 124

McKinley County, NM: 53

San Juan County, NM: 79

Cibola County, NM: 9

San Juan County, UT: 10

Socorro County, NM: 2

During a live online town hall update on Thursday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced that he and Vice President Myron Lizer are currently self-quarantined due to being in close proximity on Tuesday, to a first responder who later learned they tested positive for COVID-19. In every visit to communities during the pandemic, they each took precautionary measures by wearing gloves and masks. They are feeling healthy and doing fine.

The Nation’s latest Public Health Order implementing a 57-hour curfew will take effect on Friday at 8:00 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m., except for essential employees who are required to have documentation from their employer. Navajo Police will strictly enforce the curfew order by issuing citations that may include a fine up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

