Navajo Nation Reports 79 New COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll at 407





WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 79 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 407 as of Thursday.

Reports indicate that approximately 6,213 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 69,904 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,486.





