Navajo Nation Reports 76 New Cases & One More Death Related to COVID-19

Published April 22, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.

The Navajo Nation reported 76 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday evening, according to the Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service data.

The Navajo Nation’s death toll is now at 49 as of Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation is 1,282, which includes 606 men and 676 women with an average age of 48-years-old. The average age among deaths is 65-years-old.

The 1,282 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 342

Apache County, AZ: 260

Coconino County, AZ: 222

McKinley County, NM: 270

San Juan County, NM: 128

Cibola County, NM: 14

San Juan County, UT: 16

Socorro County, NM: 17

Sandoval County, NM: 13

“Now is the time for us as Diné people to be united against COVID-19, by adhering to the Navajo Nation’s shelter-in-place order and the daily and weekend curfews. Some states are beginning to consider loosening restrictions, but not the Navajo Nation. We are relying on the health care experts and the facts as we continue the fight against COVID-19,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Declaration of State of Emergency Extended

The Navajo Nation extended its declaration of a state of emergency and also extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and related entities until May 17, to help slow the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. The previous Executive Order was set to expire on April 26.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

For More Information

