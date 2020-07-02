Navajo Nation Reports 64 New COVID-19 Cases; Five More COVID-19 Related Deaths

Published July 1, 2020

5,455 recoveries, 64 new cases, five more death reported as Nez-Lizer leads “Operation First of the Month” to help protect elders from COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 64 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and five more death. The total number of deaths is 369 as of Wednesday. Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,455 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 56,599 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,613.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,956

Crownpoint Service Unit: 662

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 480

Gallup Service Unit: 1,280

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,079

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,228

Tuba City Service Unit: 656

Winslow Service Unit: 267

* Five residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer, Division Directors, and staff members under the Nez-Lizer Administration were out in full force at Bashas’ Diné Market locations on Wednesday, for “Operation First of the Month” to help Navajo elders and to help provide a safer shopping experience to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Navajo Nation worked with Bashas’ to provide Navajo elders the chance to purchase essential items from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. when a vast majority of elders received monthly benefits.

“The Elderly Shopping Day helps to keep our elders safe and close to home while they shopped for their essential needs, such as groceries, household items, and livestock supplies. Having our elders shop locally reduces travel to border towns and decreased their risk of COVID-19 exposure. We need to consider every preventative measure to protect the well-being and health of our grandmothers and grandfathers,” said President Nez.

Informational booths were also hosted outside of the stores by the Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development, Navajo Department of Health, and Navajo Nation Shopping Enterprise.

