Navajo Nation Reports 180 New COVID-19 Cases; Six More Deaths – Death Toll at 58

Breaking News

Published April 24, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Friday evening announced 180 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase in cases, since the coronavirus was first detected on the reservation on March 17. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says the increase is due to the increase in testing that give results within minutes, not days. He further said the public should remain cautious, but should not panic.

Six more deaths were announced that brings the death toll up to 58.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 1,540. There is a total of 6,473 negative test results. The total COVID-19 tests administered totals 8,978, with some test results pending.

The 1,540 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:

· Navajo County, AZ: 386

· Apache County, AZ: 342

· Coconino County, AZ: 238

· McKinley County, NM: 351

· San Juan County, NM: 154

· Cibola County, NM: 15

· San Juan County, UT: 19

· Socorro County, NM: 20

· Sandoval County, NM: 15

“With today’s large increase in positive cases, it’s important to remember that it is partly due to more testing that’s available, including rapid testing. On the upside, with more testing we now identifying those individuals who need to isolate themselves. We are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to construct Alternative Care Sites to house positive patients to help prevent the spread. Keeping praying, and we will continue doing everything we can to help our Navajo people and we will beat the virus together,” President Nez said

On Friday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer met with Navajo Police Chief Phillip B. Francisco and Navajo Nation Division of Transportation Executive Director Garret Silversmith, to plan for more stringent patrols during the 57-hour weekend curfew that is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. on Friday until 5:00 a.m. on Monday. Curfew violators can receive citations with fines up to $1,000 and up to 30 days in jail for failing to comply with the curfew.

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.