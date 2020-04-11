Navajo Nation COVID-19 Cases Near 600; Death Toll at 22

Published April 10, 2020

Weekend-long 57-hour curfew now in effect on Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation health officials reported the total number of positive tests for COVID-19 has reached 597 as of Friday – an increase of 39 positive cases since Thursday.

The death toll remained the same at 22 since Thursday.

The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center, reported there have been 2,705 negative test results as of Friday.

The Navajo Nation, the country’s largest Indian reservation in the country, has more confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19 than these eight states: Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, or West Virginia.

The total number of positive tests for COVID-19 has reached 597 for the Navajo Nation as of Friday – an increase of 39 positive cases since Thursday, according to The report also indicates that there is now a total of 2,705 negative test results as of Friday. There remains a total of 22 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 as previously reported.

The 597 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 234

Apache County, AZ: 61

Coconino County, AZ: 134

McKinley County, NM: 63

San Juan County, NM: 82

Cibola County, NM: 11

San Juan County, UT: 10

Socorro County, NM: 2

“As we enter the implementation of the 57-hour curfew and the Navajo Nation Family Prayer Weekend, let us be safe in joining with our loved ones as we ask God for blessings and protection upon our families, friends, and our communities. With the number of positive cases rising, it’s imperative that we make smart decisions to protect the ones we love. Please think of our grandmothers and grandfathers and those with underlying conditions. Let us also remember that we as Diné are strong, our ancestors overcame many atrocities, for us to be here today – let’s honor their sacrifices by making good decisions,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The leaders issued a proclamation declaring April 10-13, 2020, as “Navajo Nation Family Prayer Weekend,” in observance of Good Friday and Easter and to encourage families to pray together for family members, neighbors, health care workers, governing officials, and those who are sick, and the families who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

“During Navajo Nation Family Prayer Weekend, we will pray for all of our Diné people especially those who are fighting COVID-19, those on the frontlines, and all for everyone who is worried about their loved ones. We are with you, please don’t think that you are alone – we are in this together. There is light at the end of the tunnel and we will reach the light together,” Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer said.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour curfew takes effect on Friday at 8:00 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m., with the exception of essential employees who are required to have documentation from their employer. Navajo Police will strictly enforce the curfew order by issuing citations that may include a fine up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.