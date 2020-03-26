Navajo Nation COVID-19 Case Update: Total Positive Tests Now at 69

Breaking News

Published March 25, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation released an update late Wednesday night of 20 additional cases of Navajo Nation citizens testing positive for COVID-19, which means the total numbers of cases on the nation’s largest American Indian reservation has risen to 69.

On Monday of this week, the Navajo Nation began listing the cases by counties on Navajo Nation. The cases include 43 in Navajo County, eight in Apache County, six in Coconino County in Arizona, and four in McKinley County, seven in San Juan County, and one in Cibola County in New Mexico.

Even with the Public Health Emergency “Stay at Home Order” in effect, which requires all residents of the Navajo Nation to remain home and isolated and all non-essential businesses to close to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Navajo Nation leadership feel too many people are not complying with the order as they should.

“Unfortunately, the numbers are going to continue to rise until everyone begins to comply with the Stay at Home Order. We have to isolate ourselves to isolate the virus. Let’s do it for our elders, our children, and our high-risk individuals. We will fight and eventually beat this virus together, but we need everyone to take it seriously. There’s no need to be out in public unless you’re in need of food, medication, or other essential items,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez warns.

To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.