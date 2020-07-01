Navajo Nation Calls for 3 Additional Weekend Lockdowns in July to Help Flatten the Curve

Published July 1, 2020

5,218 recoveries, 17 new cases, one more death reported as Navajo Nation extends emergency declaration, government closure, and weekend lockdowns

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Coupled with a surge of COVID-19 cases in Arizona and on the Navajo Indian Reservation, Navajo Nation officials on Tuesday have extended a state of emergency that keeps government offices and entities closed until July 26, 2020.

The Department of Health also issued another Public Health Emergency Order to implement full 57-hour weekend lockdowns from July 3, 2020 to July 6, 2020 from July 10, 2020 to July 13, 2020, and from July 17, 2020 to July 20, 2020, starting at 8:00 P.M. (MDT) on Friday and ending at 5:00 A.M. (MDT) on Monday. Additional weekend lockdowns may follow.

“The data presented by the Department of Health strongly indicates that the precautionary measures we have implemented since the start of the virus on the Navajo Nation in mid-March are working. We have to remain focused and not let up,” Navajo Nation President Jonthan Nez said on Tuesday. ”

Other states began relaxing their precautionary measures far too soon and now they are seeing the consequences with large increases in new cases, hospital visits, and hospital bed usage. Here on the Navajo Nation, we are seeing good signs, but we have to keep the weekend lockdowns and other measures in place for the time being,” Nez continued.

On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 17 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is 364 as of Tuesday. Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,218 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 55,626 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,549.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,945

Crownpoint Service Unit: 662

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 470

Gallup Service Unit: 1,277

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,073

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,212

Tuba City Service Unit: 641

Winslow Service Unit: 265

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

During a live town hall held on Tuesday, President Nez presented data from the Department of Health that shows a steady flattening of the curve for COVID-19 cases indicating that the weekend lockdowns, daily curfews, requiring face masks, and other precautions are working.

In addition to the weekend lockdowns, the daily curfew also remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays to help flatten the curve.

To Donate to the Navajo Nation

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

For More Information

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19