Navajo Nation Announces Temporary Closure of Gaming Operations

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The board of directors of the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had closed all gaming operations for three weeks, effective earlier today.

In a news release, Navajo Gaming Board said it approved the temporary shutdown of its casino facilities for a three-week period, beginning at noon today. The facilities are expected to re-open on Monday, April 6.

“To ensure the safety of our guests and employees, we have made the decision to close our casinos temporarily to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Interim CEO Brian Parish said in a statement. “I want to thank members of our community for their support during this time. We are committed to your health and safety.”

During the temporary closure, all Navajo Gaming properties will continue extensive deep cleaning and sanitization of all areas of the operations.

Navajo Gaming operates four casinos throughout the southwestern United States: Fire Rock Navajo Casino, Flowing Water Navajo Casino, Northern Edge Navajo Casino and Twin Arrows Casino Resort.

Navajo Gaming is one of several Navajo Nation-owned and operated enterprises charged with the mission of creating jobs, increasing revenues and stimulating incremental economic development.