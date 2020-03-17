Naturalised American Xuehua Peng jailed 4 years and fined US$30,000 for acting as an undeclared Chinese agent after passing on secrets







A naturalised American citizen of Chinese descent was sentenced to four years in prison and fined US$30,000 for failing to report working as an agent of the Chinese government, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.Xuehua Peng, who also used the name Edward Peng, was caught passing on classified information and leaving money behind in hotel rooms in California for a source in a “dead drop” operation.According to Peng’s November 2019 guilty plea, the 56-year-old US citizen living in Hayward,…







