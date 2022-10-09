Native News Weekly (October 9, 2022): D.C. Briefs

NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)Native News Weekly (October 9, 2022): D.C. BriefsNATIVE AMERICANS(ET) by comredg on October 9, 2022 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest WASHINGTON — Here is this week’s roundup of news and policy updates from Washington, D.C. that affect Indian Country. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: US says failed rocket attack targeted American troops in Syria next article Chad Blair: How Did Republican Linda Lingle Become Governor Of Hawaii? The author comredg you might also like President Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted of Marijuana Possession National Indian Education Association’s Hosts 53 Annual Convention & Trade Show Why We Celebrate Indigenous People's Day Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Visits the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site History Was Made as Nicole Aunapu Mann Became the First Native American Woman Launched into Space Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email