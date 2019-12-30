Native News Online Announces Expansion Plans 

Published December 30, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Native News Online today announced plans to expand in 2020, as it heads into its 10th year of covering the most important news from Indian Country.

Publisher Levi Rickert, who founded the online news site in 2011, said the publication will expand its editorial and digital operations in the coming year in order to better serve its readers and advertisers.

Readers will see changes starting this week, including additional editorial coverage of cultural arts and business, as well as the launch of Native News Today, a free daily enewsletter featuring the most important news and headlines from around Indian Country.

The company also plans to launch a weekend enewsletter with expanded coverage of Native American culture, arts, entertainment and pow-wows, as well as in-depth reporting on important social issues.

The changes come as Rickert celebrates the site’s 10th year with a refocused mission that, he believes, serves a higher purpose.

“We want to change the narrative about Indian Country,” Rickert said. “We firmly believe the best way to accomplish that is to provide fair, balanced, accurate and interesting coverage of news that affects tribal citizens around the country.”

An important part of the mission involves building readership among non-Native readers, especially those who are interested or impacted by what’s going on in Indian Country, Rickert said.

“We want to establish Native News Online as a first-stop for policymakers and regulators at the state and federal level, as well as executives, educators, law-enforcement personnel and others who want to understand the reality of life in Indian Country.”

With nearly 2.5 million unique visitors in 2019, Native News Online has already established itself as one of the top-ranked websites for American Indians and Alaska Natives. Native News Online also has an active social media presence with nearly 450,000 followers on Facebook and Twitter.

The growth of Native News Online over the past nine years is a testament to the engagement of tribal citizens in the larger Native community and the contributions of many people from around the country, Rickert said.

“We owe thanks to so many people who have helped us in so many ways over the past decade,” Rickert said. “We believe the best way to show our gratitude is to build on the foundation that’s been set and to serve the higher purpose of changing the narrative about Indian Country.”