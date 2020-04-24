Native Americans being left out of US coronavirus data and labelled as 'other'





Misclassification raises fears of hidden health emergencies in one of the country’s most vulnerable populations

Native Americans are being left out of demographic data on the impact of the coronavirus across the US, raising fears of hidden health emergencies in one of the country’s most vulnerable populations.

A Guardian analysis found that about 80% of state health departments have released some racial demographic data, which has already revealed stark disparities in the impact of Covid-19 in black and Latinx communities. But of those states, almost half did not explicitly include Native Americans in their breakdowns and instead categorized them under the label “other”.

Related: ‘It warms the heart’: Navajo mount grassroots effort to tackle coronavirus

Continue reading…







Source link