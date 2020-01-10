National Tribal Organizations Partner with Tribal Nations in Nevada to Host Presidential Candidate Forum

Published January 9, 2020

LAS VEGAS — A collective of national tribal organizations and several tribal nations located in Nevada are proud to announce the second Native American Presidential Forum, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the University of Las Vegas (UNLV) campus on January 14-15, 2020. Four Directions, Inc., a national voting rights organization, is continuing this effort in partnership with the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), Native American Rights Fund, Native Organizers Alliance, and several Nevada tribal nations.

“Native American voters can influence election results in seven major swing states in 2020: Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Presidential candidates understand the importance of Native voters and that’s why our first event in Sioux City, Iowa was a success. There were 11 candidates who participated, including four of the current first tier Democratic candidates who have qualified for the December Democratic debate, and a large livestream audience of nearly 200,000 viewers online,” OJ Semans, Co-Executive Director of Four Directions said.

When asked what separates this event from the August 2019 candidate forum, Semans stated, “We’re adding caucus training to the Las Vegas forum. The training will show our folks what to expect at their local caucus and give them the skills to fully participate and perhaps take on a leadership role in their communities.” Semans also said participating candidates’ campaigns will have an opportunity to make their case for support to the caucus attendees.

NCAI Chief Executive Officer Kevin Allis said his organization did not hesitate to sign on as a returning partner for this event. “The success of the first forum was a great learning experience for candidates and Native voters alike. NCAI and the partner organizations saw the power of collaborating on critical issues and want to continue the momentum of introducing Indian Country as modern communities and a critical voter bloc. Similar to the Sioux City forum, candidates from both parties who attend this forum will face tough questions from Native voters who expect and deserve real world answers and solutions,” said Allis.

Candidates from all major political parties were extended invitations to participate in this event. Discussions continue with several campaigns and additional candidates are expected to confirm attendance.

Panel topics are as follows: Climate Change, Environment and Sacred Sites; Education and Economic Development, Nevada Tribal Nations Issues; Native American Political Engagement and more. More information on confirmed panels, candidates, and how to purchase tickets are available now at https://www.nativevote2020.com

The livestream link for the event will be available on Monday, January 13, 2020 at www.NativeVote2020.com.

AGENDA – DRAFT

January 14, 2020

All Times Pacific Standard Time

Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at University of Nevada Las Vegas

9:00 am Opening Ceremony / Welcome by Las Vegas Paiute Tribe

9:30 am Wovaka to Wounded Knee, a Discussion

10:30 am Interview of OJ Semans re Census and

Interview of Kevin Allis re Broadband in Indian Country

11:00 am Panel on Nevada Tribal Nations Issues

12:00-12:30 pm Break for lunch

1:00 pm Remarks by distinguished guests

2:00 pm Confirmed Candidate Mark Charles, Independent

3:00 pm Panel on Native American political engagement – From denial to full participation

4:00 pm Candidate 2

5:00 pm Panel on Multicultural Opportunities for Full Integration into Political Participation in America

Schedule subject to change – on candidate availability

January 15, 2020

9:00 am Opening Ceremony

9:30 am World Premier of Somebody’s Daughter, an important MMIW Documentary

11:00 am Confirmed Candidate Pete Buttigieg

12:00-12:30 pm Break

12:30 – 2:45 pm Panel on Native American Education – Challenges, Burdens, and links to Economic Development

2:45 pm Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

3:00 pm Panel on Climate Change, Environment, Sacred Sites – What Indian Country can Teach the United States

4:00 pm Confirmed Candidate Tom Steyer, Democrat

5:00 pm Candidate 6

6:00 pm Closing Ceremony

Schedule subject to change – on candidate availability