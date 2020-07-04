National Congress of American Indians & Rainbow PUSH Coalition to Hold Town Hall on July 4th

Published July 4, 2020

WASHINGTON — In a unique program, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and the Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr. and Rainbow PUSH Coalition will come together in a special town hall titled “The Untold Story of America” on Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – EDT.

The town hall that can be viewed on several livestreams listed below will feature three tribal leaders along with Jackson.

This unique program will allow for a discussion on the true history of the nation from the American Indian and African American perspectives.

This event will discuss what restorative justice looks like collectively for communities of color, and within our respective communities. Panelists will discuss the pressing issues facing their communities and put forth policy solutions to address these issues. This event will also feature members of Congress, who will provide their feedback on what the panelists share.

WHAT: The Untold Story of America” Town Hall

WHO:

Melanie Benjamin – Chief Executive, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe

Chuck Hoskins, Jr. – Principal Chief, Cherokee Nation

Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. – Founder and President, Rainbow PUSH Coalition

David Sickey – Chairman, Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana

MODERATOR:

Santita Jackson, Executive Producer and Co-Host, Keep Hope Alive Radio Show

WHEN: Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. EDT

WHERE: