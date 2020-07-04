Published July 4, 2020
WASHINGTON — In a unique program, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and the Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr. and Rainbow PUSH Coalition will come together in a special town hall titled “The Untold Story of America” on Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – EDT.
The town hall that can be viewed on several livestreams listed below will feature three tribal leaders along with Jackson.
This unique program will allow for a discussion on the true history of the nation from the American Indian and African American perspectives.
This event will discuss what restorative justice looks like collectively for communities of color, and within our respective communities. Panelists will discuss the pressing issues facing their communities and put forth policy solutions to address these issues. This event will also feature members of Congress, who will provide their feedback on what the panelists share.
WHAT: The Untold Story of America” Town Hall
WHO:
Melanie Benjamin – Chief Executive, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe
Chuck Hoskins, Jr. – Principal Chief, Cherokee Nation
Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. – Founder and President, Rainbow PUSH Coalition
David Sickey – Chairman, Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana
MODERATOR:
Santita Jackson, Executive Producer and Co-Host, Keep Hope Alive Radio Show
WHEN:
Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. EDT
WHERE:
Facebook 1: https://facebook.com/Rainbow.PUSH/
Facebook 2: http://bit.ly/RPCTownHall
YouTube: https://youtu.be/5wtP-yJYAIY
Website: https://rainbowpush.org
The post National Congress of American Indians & Rainbow PUSH Coalition to Hold Town Hall on July 4th appeared first on Native News Online.