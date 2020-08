Free webinar on "Application of Real-time Characterization Technique, Quartz Crystal Microbalance with Dissipation, in Food Industry: Bioactive Encapsulation and Shelf Life Studies"…

(PRWeb August 13, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/nanoscience_presents_food_ingredient_formulation_development_with_novel_real_time_technique/prweb17318820.htm





Source link