Today, NanoMech has filed a motion with the Delaware Bankruptcy Court (Case No. 19-10851 (JTD)) seeking approval of a settlement that will result in the dismissal of NanoMech’s bankruptcy case filed…

(PRWeb March 18, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/nanomechs_bankruptcy_case_to_be_dismissed_jim_phillips_tenure_as_chairman_and_ceo_commended/prweb16990080.htm





Source link