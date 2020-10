NaLA Urges FCC Vote on Its Petition Seeking to Hold Steady Current Mobile Broadband Service and Voice Support Amounts. (PRWeb October 01, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/nala_fcc_must_act_now_to_prevent_disruption_in_lifeline_service_for_millions_of_low_income_americans_and_hundreds_of_thousands_of_veterans/prweb17437254.htm



