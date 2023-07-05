Nails Or Nah? Drake Challenges Masculinity With New Pink Polish Manicure





There is probably not a more self-assured person on this planet quite like rap sensation Drake. A former teen actor on the hit series Degrassi, Drake has spent the past 15 years and counting building himself up as one of the greatest entertainers that hip-hop has ever bared witnessed to. He’s amassed the type of fame that makes him seem almost untouchable — an elite within the world of glitz and glam where normal societal rules don’t really matter.

In Drake’s case specifically, he’s spent a good portion of the last few years entering a sort of “soft era” — skin tanned, hair long and apparently now rocking hot pink nail polish.

Drake showing off his watch and matching nails while vibing to Kanye West's “Through the Wire” in the bathroom. pic.twitter.com/OBl3wXUKDd — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 3, 2023

Drake gets his nails polished pic.twitter.com/9p0TGAR1AI — RapTV (@Rap) July 2, 2023

Photo and video of Drake rocking a fresh set of pink “aura nails” (see above) sent social media into a frenzy over the weekend. The video even sees Drizzy high-pitch singing along to his frenemy Kanye West’s 2004 breakout hit “Through The Wire,” doing his best Chaka Khan impression and further embracing that inner anima.

While some have found ways to display intolerance and even in more unfortunate cases homophobia, majority of reactions to Drake’s viral mani have actually been quite supportive. Some fans aren’t even surprised following similar fanfare over his choice of yellow nail polish earlier this month.

Drake rocking a new look with the nail polish pic.twitter.com/Es5ZS7KXeT — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) June 4, 2023

Considering the widespread feeling of acceptance after recently coming off of Pride Month, and looking at how rap peers like Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert and Trippie Redd have each done the same and way more, we think Drake should feel more than valid if he wants fly nails to go with his fresh blowout and princess cut diamonds. Right?

Take a look below at how people are reacting to Drake’s new hot pink nail polish, and let us know your hot take on male manicures:

1. Grown ass men crying about drake wearing nail polish via @hrsinnsilence 2. showing this photo of drake’s latest manicure to my nail tech how did we get here as a society showing this photo of drake’s latest manicure to my nail tech how did we get here as a society pic.twitter.com/oE4Nyl4esj — TY (@rihannasgayson) July 3, 2023 via @rihannasgayson 3. That moment when you’ve never had your nails done but Drake has That moment when you’ve never had your nails done but Drake has — Hanu (@itshanuu) July 2, 2023 via @itshanuu 4. Drake nails not settling in my spirit idk. Drake nails not settling in my spirit idk. — Big Tiff (@tiffanielane_) July 3, 2023 via @tiffanielane_ 5. Drake painting his nails wit them baby braids and duck lip selfies is gettin a lil weird Drake painting his nails wit them baby braids and duck lip selfies is gettin a lil weird — LIL PAPi (@lilpapifresh) July 3, 2023 via @lilpapifresh 6. Niggas will tryda judge me for loving Nicki Minaj but turn around supporting drake… a nearly 40 yr old man painting his nails pink and yellow……::…… ok Niggas will tryda judge me for loving Nicki Minaj but turn around supporting drake… a nearly 40 yr old man painting his nails pink and yellow……::…… ok — ╾━╤デ╦︻ ᵍᵃⁿᵍ (@GangstaGrillzs) July 3, 2023 via @GangstaGrillzs 7. Imma excuse Drake having painted nails just like how I excused Wayne kissing Baby on the lips Imma excuse Drake having painted nails just like how I excused Wayne kissing Baby on the lips — OOPZ (@oopzallberryz) July 3, 2023 via @oopzallberryz 8. Paintin his nails pink and streamin his opp’s classics…Drake down bad bro smdh Paintin his nails pink and streamin his opp’s classics…Drake down bad bro smdh https://t.co/ycPV2ELUA6 — ye4us (@ye4us) July 3, 2023 via @ye4us 9. my first time complimenting drake cause why are his new pink nails actually really cute my first time complimenting drake cause why are his new pink nails actually really cute — silly billy early days babe (@donottalk2mee) July 3, 2023 via @donottalk2mee 10. Why are grown men worried about Drake painting his nails. Everything he does is for the BITCHES. A lot of women love that shit. Leave my man alone. Why are grown men worried about Drake painting his nails. Everything he does is for the BITCHES. A lot of women love that shit. Leave my man alone. — $OUP COOLER (@stephmeister___) July 2, 2023 via @stephmeister___

