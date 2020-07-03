NAC: July 6 – 10





Monday, July 6, 2020 – Arizona tribes lock down to keep coronavirus at bay

The state of Arizona is struggling to gain control of record-breaking increases of coronavirus infections that threaten to overwhelm health care systems. The surge comes after state officials relaxed measures designed to help prevent the spread of the virus. Tribes within the state, many of whom struggled to gain control of infections within their own borders, are expanding or enacting new measures to try to keep their citizens healthy.

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – Music Maker: Cary Morin

Finger picking bluesman (Crow Nation) is a musician that likes to bring his life into his work. We touch in with him to hear about his new release “Dockside Saints” where he stretches what he calls Native Americana to include the beloved musical flavors of Cajun and zydeco. We’ll hear how this blending happened for what he says are stories about love, faith, hardship and heritage.

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – Service workers risk health and livelihood

Waiters, hair dressers, clerks and others who work face-to-face with customers face a lot of uncertainty. Their jobs have been on the line or eliminated since coronavirus restrictions began in March. As some states start reopening, service workers also put themselves at greater risk dealing with the public. At the same time, business owners are contronting significant revenue losses, state health restrictions, and evolving CDC guidelines in order to navigate through the pandemic.

Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Cultivating and preserving fish populations

Native fisheries help stock waterways with species of fish that might not be able to sustain their populations without help. From salmon to trout to walleye, fish are an important resource and often have a cultural tie to the tribes that help keep up their numbers. We’ll hear from several tribes that maintain fish hatcheries to keep this key resource thriving.

Friday, July 10, 2020 – Advocating for your own health

Having good communication with your health provider can make a big difference in the care you receive. But being an advocate for your health takes some work. Whether you get an occasional check-up or regular dialysis, it’s important to be informed about your options. Experts also recommend reading up on your payment options and keeping track of bills and medical records. We’ll get advice on advocating for yourself in the doctor’s office.

