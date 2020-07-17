NAC: July 20 – 24





Monday, July 20, 2020 – Local sports during a global pandemic

Colleges and high schools across the country have already cancelled upcoming sports activities because of the coronavirus pandemic. That puts thousands of young Native athletes on the bench and cuts out a key Friday night social event for even more Native sports fans. We’ll talk about what athletic programs are doing to state of Native sports while gyms and schools are closed because of the coronavirus.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 – COVID-19 disparities

In hotspots for COVID-19 around the United States, Native people make up a disproportionate percentage of infections. This is especially true in the Southwest, where Native American residents significantly outnumber other populations who test positive for the coronavirus. In addition, a new report finds young people of color experience social conditions that put them at greater risk if they contract COVID-19. We’ll take a look at some of the factors that contribute to increased Native representation among those who are infected and how some tribes are working to turn it around.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Accessing dental care

Dentists adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations are prioritizing the most critical dental needs during the pandemic. But a good portion of dental care is prevention, like regular cleanings and check-ups. In some remote areas of Native America, dentists are in short supply. Some programs are training people to step in as dental health aides to fill in gaps in dental care. We’ll hear from experts about what Native people can expect as they work to access dental care.

Thursday, July 23, 2020 – Waiting for the return of He Sápa

The Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868 explicitly provides the land that encompasses the Black Hills in South Dakota to the tribes that make up the Great Sioux Nation. The U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed that fact in 1980. The federal government still retains control over the land after seizing it when gold was discovered. Now, more than $1 billion is set aside in a trust to buy the land from the tribes, who say it’s not for sale. The land continues to reap profits for the government and for the companies allowed to extract minerals and other resources. Resistance to President Trump’s recent appearance at Mount Rushmore is only the latest battle over what the Lakota know as He Sápa.

