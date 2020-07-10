NAC: July 13 – 17





Monday, July 13, 2020 – A setback for the Dakota Access Pipeline

Tribes in the Dakotas and their allies declared victory when a U.S. District Court judge stopped the flow of oil through the Dakota Access Pipeline and ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to do another, more extensive environmental review. Still, the company that operates the pipeline plans to appeal the judge’s decision saying oil will flow again “once the law and full record are fully considered.” The DAPL decision was one in a series of setbacks for pipelines all over the country that tribes expressed concerns about. We’ll analyze where these court decisions fit in with the ongoing fight against the encroachment of oil pipelines on traditional tribal land.

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 – Mohawk Resistance 30 years later

This week, Mohawks from Kanesatake, Canada are acknowledging a 30-year-old land conflict that is still not resolved. On July 11th, 1990, a protest against a proposed golf course expansion and condominium project on land significant to the Mohawk erupted into an armed standoff. For 78 days, Mohawks blocked roads, demanding the Canadian government return the land to the tribe. A provincial police officer was shot and killed. A Canadian soldier stabbed and a Mohawk girl in the chest with his bayonet while the girl held her 4 year old sister. The development project was cancelled, but the land is still not returned to the tribe. We’ll get a review of the original resistance and hear about the legacy three decades later.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – Native Minneapolis rebuilds

Minneapolis was the epicenter of a revolt against ongoing oppression of people of color. Sadly the progress toward ending injustice took the life of George Floyd and sparked a rash of fires, property destruction, and looting. Native organizations are among those caught up in the chaos during days of violent protests. Now, they are among those looking for ways to build a brighter future amid the ashes and boarded up windows. We’ll hear from those who are set on turning trauma into opportunity for the Twin Cities urban Native residents.

Thursday, July 16, 2020 – Service workers risk health and livelihood

Waiters, hair dressers, clerks and others who work face-to-face with customers face a lot of uncertainty. Their jobs have been on the line or eliminated since coronavirus restrictions began in March. As some states start reopening, service workers also put themselves at greater risk dealing with the public. At the same time, business owners are confronting significant revenue losses, state health restrictions, and evolving CDC guidelines in order to navigate through the pandemic.

Friday, July 17, 2020 – New Mexico confronts public education disparities

Two lawsuits are shining a harsh light on New Mexico’s learning environments for Native American students. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico is suing the Albuquerque Public Schools over a teacher allegedly calling a Navajo student a “bloody Indian.” Another maintains the state has not made enough progress in correcting inequities for Native students

