NAC: December 30, 2019 – January 3, 2020





Monday, December 30, 2019 – Remembering those who walked on in 2019

We’re taking time to celebrate the lives of some of the Native people we lost this year.

The life of hip hop artist Wake Self, whose given name was Andrew Martinez (Apache) was tragically cut short before his latest album was set to release. We’ll talk with his close friend Def-i about his life and legacy. We’ll also remember other notable people who died, and we’ll take your calls.

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 – Book of the Month: 2020 Salina Bookshelf Calendar

It’s time to turn the page on another year. We’ll help you visualize your new year with the 2020 Salina Bookshelf Calendar. It is not only a look at the months ahead, but also a lesson in the Navajo Nation’s culture and language. It lists the months and days of the year and marks the moon cycles. At the same time it highlights the work of renowned Navajo artists including Baje Whitethorne Sr., Emmett Navakuku, Peterson Yazzie and Corey Begay. We’ll start counting the days of 2020 with our December Book of the Month.

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 – Honoring Ponca Chief Standing Bear

It was a relatively simple act: Ponca Chief Standing Bear left his reservation in 1878 to bury his son on the tribe’s ancestral land in Nebraska. But the journey would lead to a major federal court decision establishing Native Americans as people under the law. The U.S. Government argued “an Indian is neither a person nor a citizen.” The state of Nebraska is honoring Standing Bear as a civil rights leader with a statue in the U.S. Capitol. We’ll review Standing Bear’s legacy and his remarkable accomplishment during a troubling time in history. (This is an encore show from Dec. 11, 2019).

Thursday, January 2, 2020 – Starting the new year with inspiration

Every January is a time for new beginnings and resolutions. We’ll get you off on the right foot with some positive vibes from some inspirational people. Whether it’s studying harder, finding more patience or reaching physical fitness goals, our guests can offer some encouraging words to get you off on the right foot.

Friday, January 3, 2020 – Our animal friends

Are you a dog person or a cat person? Maybe you’re more partial to hedgehogs or iguanas. Our pets earn a special place in our hearts and it’s time to give them some attention. Whether you like goldfish or golden retrievers, our guests will offer insights on why pets are so important in our lives and give advice on how to best take care of the animal members of our households.

