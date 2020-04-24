NAC: April 27 – May 1





Monday, April 27, 2020 – Surviving COVID-19

When Alastair Bitsoi (Dine) got a positive coronavirus test result, he quarantined himself and weathered a storm of fever, body aches and chest pain. Today, he’s one of the in this country who recovered from their coronavirus infections. Bitsoi is telling his story to raise awareness of the seriousness of the disease. We’ll talk with him and other people who recovered from COVID-19 about their experience and we’ll get insights on treatments as the pandemic continues.

Tuesday April 28th, 2020 – The Trump Administration’s COVID-19 relief plan

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to expand, we’ll hear from key Trump Administration officials guiding federal health and economic relief for Indian Country. Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Tara Katuk Mac Lean Sweeney (Inupiaq), Indian Health Service Director Michael D. Weahkee (Zuni) and Tyler Fish (Cherokee Nation), the senior policy adviser and tribal liaison to the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs will answer questions about stimulus relief money to tribes, coronavirus testing on reservations, how and when to begin opening businesses to the public and other questions on your mind.

Thursday, April 30, 2020 – Tribes lead the way for protecting sage grouse

Some tribes are taking over sage-grouse conservation where federal and state governments are not acting. Once numerous, grouse populations are in decline because of development, ranching and mineral extraction. The Trump administration just declined to protect the birds along a stretch of the California-Nevada border where environmental groups say the populations are in trouble. A federal judge rejected lawsuits in Washington State filed in part to protect grouse habitat. But several tribes are working to preserve habitat using traditional ecological knowledge. They’re also monitoring bird numbers and securing collaborative agreements with governments and businesses to help the animals recover.

Friday, May 1, 2020 – Coronavirus compounds food distribution gaps

Protecting seeds for Native vegetable varieties and relying on traditional subsistence methods only go so far for ensuring enough food for tribal citizens. The coronavirus is only making it harder as disruptions in supply chains, business closures and delayed food shipments increasingly pop up. As federal relief money is scheduled to start flowing, tribes and relief organizations are working in the meantime to cover some of the basics.

