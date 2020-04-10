NAC: April 13 – 17





Monday, April 13, 2020 – Maintaining addiction recovery

Social distancing and other restrictions mean people in recovery have an added barrier in their efforts to stay drug and alcohol free. Regular meetings with others and one-on-one face time are among the tools people rely on to avoid relapsing. In addition, some addictions put people in a higher risk category for developing serious COVID-19 complications. We’ll talk with Native specialists to hear how what solutions are helping prevent relapse during the prolonged emergency.

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 – Improving access to clean drinking water

One comfort during the current pandemic is the coronavirus does not affect municipal water sources. But for some Native Americans, every day can be a struggle to access clean drinking water. Native households are 19 times more likely to have incomplete plumbing than their white counterparts. That number is from a , a nonprofit that tracks water access in the U.S. The group estimates that at least 30 percent of those living on the Navajo Nation lack access to running water. Dozens of First Nations in Canada, like the Neskantaga First Nation, have gone years . Building clean water infrastructure can require years of work, millions of dollars, and protracted legal fights. We’ll take a look at what’s being done to connect Native people with clean water.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 – Tribes scrambling to meet broadband deadline

The window for tribes to secure wireless channels from the Federal Communication Commission . The deadline is August 2nd. That’s a tight time frame for tribes given the complex process. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, tribes urged the FCC to delay the application timeline. The channels are reserved for tribal cell networks or internet access. We’ll talk with experts who are working to comply with the complicated FCC process.

Thursday, April 16, 2020 – Tribal solutions and challenges

Tribal leaders are learning their strengths and weaknesses during the coronavirus crisis. Some are closing reservations boundaries, imposing curfews and even declaring medical martial law. The promise of federal help comes with another layer of bureaucracy and challenges for tribal leaders. We’ll hear from tribal leaders about the tough decisions they are making to make it through the health and economic challenges.

Friday, April 17, 2020 – Quarantine deliciously

Cooking from home has become a necessity as people adhere to social distancing and self-quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Capable cooks are posting pictures of fresh baked sour dough bread and delicious meals on social media. Others are showing their kitchen mistakes and asking questions about what to do with sprigs of dill, expired bags of baby carrots and leftover wild rice. We’ll get some culinary inspiration from Native chefs for those at home stretching their available ingredients as far as possible.

