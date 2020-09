Mystic River Consulting Doubles Down on AI with an Intelligent…





Mystic River Consulting, a firm that specializes in Intelligent Automation (IA), has augmented its IA and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) capability with an acquisition of a Center of Excellence…

(PRWeb September 10, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/mystic_river_consulting_doubles_down_on_ai_with_an_intelligent_automation_coe/prweb17379453.htm





Source link