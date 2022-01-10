close
ASIANS (ET)

Myanmar junta jails Aung San Suu Kyi for another 4 years over walkie-talkies, coronavirus

ASIANS (ET) by comredg
A Myanmar junta court on Monday convicted Aung San Suu Kyi of three criminal charges, sentencing her to four years in prison in the latest in a slew of cases against the ousted civilian leader.The Nobel laureate has been detained since February 1 last year when her government was forced out in an early morning coup, ending Myanmar’s short-lived experiment with democracy.The generals’ power grab triggered widespread dissent, which security forces sought to quell with mass detentions and bloody…



